Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $94.82 Million Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,607,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,155 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 5.42% of Avanos Medical worth $94,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Avanos Medical news, Director Patrick J. Oleary purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $158,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,347 shares in the company, valued at $991,505.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVNS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.66. The company had a trading volume of 355 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,055.33 and a beta of 0.91. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.96 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.38.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens downgraded Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avanos Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

