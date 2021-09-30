Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $46.48 Million Holdings in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) by 4,182.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,441,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,384,085 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Abcam were worth $46,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Abcam by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 222,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 31,854 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Abcam by 171,447.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 145,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 145,730 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 529.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 387,868 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Abcam by 1,909.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 32,236 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of Abcam by 334.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 108,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 83,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABCM stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $19.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,144. Abcam plc has a 12-month low of $17.14 and a 12-month high of $24.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.96.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

