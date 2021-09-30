Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $102.72 Million Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 710,459 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $102,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 1.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 19.6% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4.6% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total transaction of $4,171,565.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total value of $48,754.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,931. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded up $5.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.04. The company had a trading volume of 46,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,656. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.22. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $222.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.50.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The business had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SPLK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.10.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

