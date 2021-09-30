Champlain Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,139,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299,845 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 6.45% of Yext worth $116,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Yext in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Yext in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Yext in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Yext in the first quarter worth about $160,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YEXT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

In related news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $48,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $320,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,080 over the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of YEXT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.41. Yext, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $20.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.59.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Yext Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

