Champlain Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 883,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.62% of Envestnet worth $67,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 89.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,608,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,215,000 after buying an additional 760,028 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 131.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,249,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,262,000 after buying an additional 708,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 13,436.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,953,000 after buying an additional 261,883 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 27.9% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,962,000 after buying an additional 220,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1,607.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after buying an additional 182,113 shares during the last quarter.

ENV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

ENV stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.15. 1,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,588. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 282.68 and a beta of 1.29. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $88.45.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $288.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.18 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

