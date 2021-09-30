Champlain Investment Partners LLC Buys 8,300 Shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 17.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Arco Platform were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Arco Platform by 223.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 242,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 167,712 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Arco Platform by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Arco Platform by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,048,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,577,000 after buying an additional 127,564 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in Arco Platform by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 962,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,500,000 after buying an additional 157,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Arco Platform in the 2nd quarter worth $6,933,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARCE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Itau BBA Securities raised Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCE traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,876. Arco Platform Limited has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.41. The company has a market cap of $649.09 million, a P/E ratio of -530.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.81). Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $48.38 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.