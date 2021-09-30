Champlain Investment Partners LLC Buys 3,615 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $119,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Penumbra by 178.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Penumbra by 108.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Penumbra in the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Penumbra by 122.8% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.22.

Shares of PEN traded up $5.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $270.15. 483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 616.51, a P/E/G ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $269.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.75. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.49 and a 12-month high of $320.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.02, for a total value of $680,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.42, for a total transaction of $4,066,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,023 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,518 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

