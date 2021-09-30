Champlain Investment Partners LLC Acquires 178,410 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 178,410 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 3.50% of CSW Industrials worth $65,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSWI. Capital International Investors bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the first quarter worth approximately $32,482,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 34.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 889,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,121,000 after purchasing an additional 228,559 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 32.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 786,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,204,000 after buying an additional 193,137 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 28.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 403,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,524,000 after buying an additional 90,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 54.6% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 91,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after buying an additional 32,386 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $227,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,198,532.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CSWI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,933. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.25 and a 1 year high of $143.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.69.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.99 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.

CSWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

