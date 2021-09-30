ChainX Market Cap Achieves $45.38 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. Over the last week, ChainX has traded down 37.1% against the US dollar. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $45.38 million and $2.13 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for about $4.04 or 0.00009342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ChainX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00064882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00102273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.52 or 0.00137719 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,288.52 or 1.00154653 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,966.00 or 0.06862298 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.59 or 0.00771823 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 11,238,875 coins. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.