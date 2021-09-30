Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Insider Sells $108,000.00 in Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) insider Justin Edge sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Justin Edge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Justin Edge sold 9,000 shares of Certara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $301,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $32.52 on Thursday. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -101.63.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.69 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CERT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 80,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 131.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. 30.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

