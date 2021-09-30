CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 94.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP opened at $25.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.81. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNP. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

