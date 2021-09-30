Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Up to $6.38

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.38, but opened at $6.57. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 129,987 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDEV. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. MKM Partners raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.72.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $232.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.91 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $456,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. State Street Corp raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 125.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029,158 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 250.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 91.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,888 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,433 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth $6,479,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 299.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,823,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

