Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$20.00 to C$22.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cenovus Energy traded as high as C$13.03 and last traded at C$12.97, with a volume of 1489615 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.12.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. CSFB upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.61.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 292.05.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$10.58 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.5099998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.55%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

