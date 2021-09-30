Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CLS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Celestica from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

CLS opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. Celestica has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Celestica had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 49.4% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,584,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,986,000 after buying an additional 1,515,230 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 0.3% during the second quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,911,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,667,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 681,894.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,389,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,382,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,554,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Celestica by 14.4% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,372,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,438,000 after buying an additional 425,500 shares during the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celestica

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

