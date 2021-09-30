CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $200.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $195.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CDW. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.71.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $185.39 on Wednesday. CDW has a 52-week low of $117.02 and a 52-week high of $203.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.73 and a 200-day moving average of $178.74.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDW will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total value of $585,378.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock worth $18,057,427. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 322.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

