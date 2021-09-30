Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Lifted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 32.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,675 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 190,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,358,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 4.7% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8.2% in the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 62.1% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 4,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $4.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $193.72. 146,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,427,958. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.75 and a twelve month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

