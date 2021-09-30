CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases for the global markets, with a focus on China. The Company’s products present antiangiogenic solutions to cancer, cardiovascular disease, and macular degeneration. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as EntreMed, Inc., is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CASI opened at $1.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $164.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.19. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 236.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 million. Analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 109.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 32,473 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.