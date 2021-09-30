Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,921,000 after purchasing an additional 293,744 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,924,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,845,000 after purchasing an additional 508,240 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,819,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,032,000 after purchasing an additional 34,558 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1,867.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,202,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 990,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,766,000 after purchasing an additional 26,698 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRS stock opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.15. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.16.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.23. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.45 million. Research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.80%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

