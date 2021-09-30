Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Shares Purchased by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 421,465 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,706 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 1.91% of Capstar Financial worth $8,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 82.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the second quarter valued at $242,000. 39.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Capstar Financial stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.58. 23,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,342. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $478.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $32.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.21 million. On average, analysts expect that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $53,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sam B. Devane bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,560 shares of company stock worth $222,468. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

