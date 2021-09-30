Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of novel therapeutics to prevent and treat heart disease. The Company has two drug candidates in development: Cenderitide and CU-NP. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Nile Therapeutics, Inc., is based in San Mateo, California. “

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ CAPR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.02. 349,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,166. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 6.49.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,621.25% and a negative return on equity of 56.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAPR. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 684.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 98,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

