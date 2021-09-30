Capital One Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for EOG Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.19. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EOG. Tudor Pickering upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet raised EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $82.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.83 and its 200 day moving average is $75.61.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 73.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,945 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,561 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $1,348,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 96.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $382,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.01%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

