Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 39,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 31.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,585,000 after acquiring an additional 872,474 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 8.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,994,000 after acquiring an additional 131,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 22.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,424,000 after acquiring an additional 215,940 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 23.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 838,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,333,000 after acquiring an additional 161,633 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the first quarter worth about $45,189,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $33.42 on Thursday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day moving average is $44.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 238.73 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $458.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.79 million. Equities research analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.21 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.87.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.