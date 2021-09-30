Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $2.58 Million in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 74,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELAN. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $395,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ELAN opened at $32.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.04.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ELAN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 16,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at $16,886,736.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc purchased 45,508,938 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

