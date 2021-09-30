Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $2.36 Million Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Robert Half International by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 858,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,044,000 after purchasing an additional 197,406 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Robert Half International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 100,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Robert Half International by 732.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 27,578 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Robert Half International by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RHI shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI opened at $102.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.96. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $104.73.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

See Also: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.