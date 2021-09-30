CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$10.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DBM. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered CanWel Building Materials Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC reissued a buy rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CanWel Building Materials Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.79.

CanWel Building Materials Group stock opened at C$6.41 on Wednesday. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of C$6.01 and a 52 week high of C$10.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.88. The stock has a market cap of C$555.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$756.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$773.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

