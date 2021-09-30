Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stake Boosted by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 372,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 2.4% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $39,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,241,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,874 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.0% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,284,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,019 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,673,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,260,000 after acquiring an additional 174,248 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,155,339,000 after acquiring an additional 886,859 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,711,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $708,049,000 after acquiring an additional 124,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

CNI stock traded up $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $116.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,380. The stock has a market cap of $82.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $98.69 and a 1 year high of $128.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.13.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Stephens increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. TheStreet raised Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$139.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.47.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

