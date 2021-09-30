Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Receives $65.61 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.61.

CDPYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$62.00 to C$68.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$70.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$63.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.50 to C$68.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

OTCMKTS:CDPYF traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $46.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $31.35 and a 1-year high of $49.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.1478 per share. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

