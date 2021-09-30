Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.750-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.31 billion-$8.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.35 billion.

NYSE CPB traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.00. 80,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,590,075. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average is $46.20. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 49.66%.

Campbell Soup announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Campbell Soup stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373,208 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Campbell Soup worth $91,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

