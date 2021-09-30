Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Position Trimmed by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,296 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 604.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPB. Bank of America reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $42.85 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day moving average of $46.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.66%.

Campbell Soup announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

