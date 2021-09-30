Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Trading 6.3% Higher

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was up 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.87 and last traded at $21.87. Approximately 470,835 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 5,864,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.58.

CCJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -546.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. Analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the second quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cameco by 543.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 114.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

