Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stake Reduced by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,845 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 647.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $150.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.78 and a fifty-two week high of $154.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.07, a PEG ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.76%.

In related news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

