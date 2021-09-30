Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 292 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ubiquiti by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,226,000 after acquiring an additional 27,633 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Ubiquiti by 991.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 128,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,323,000 after acquiring an additional 116,700 shares during the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ubiquiti by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ubiquiti by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ubiquiti by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,638,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total value of $521,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 89.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UI opened at $296.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $310.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.29. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.64 and a 12 month high of $401.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.04.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.55 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 491.01% and a net margin of 32.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.25.

Ubiquiti, Inc sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. Its products include AmpliFi home Wi-Fi, UniFi wireless, VoIP, routing and switching, legacy, LED lighting, cameras, airFiber antenna, airFiber radios, and solar charge controller. The company was founded by Robert J. Pera in October 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

