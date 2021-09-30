Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) by 77.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 13,248 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 29,673 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 65,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF stock opened at $50.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.91. Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $64.33.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.