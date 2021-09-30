Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLAB. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 181.3% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 75,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,289,000 after acquiring an additional 48,409 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,163,000 after acquiring an additional 41,685 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 321.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,920 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 10.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,442,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director David M. Kelly sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $161,175.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John Sakys sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total transaction of $378,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,651.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,604 shares of company stock worth $3,752,869 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $304.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 412.15 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $325.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.85.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.10 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.