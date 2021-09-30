Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STEM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stem stock opened at $23.59 on Thursday. Stem, Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 5.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.94.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

