Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 109 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,592.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $82,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 651.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $202.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.94 and a 200-day moving average of $198.93. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $149.68 and a 1-year high of $211.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.648 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.