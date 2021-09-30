Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 423,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 140.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF stock opened at $25.22 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.29.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

