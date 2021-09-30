Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Betterment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $10,523,000. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $668,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,221,000.

DFAT opened at $45.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.51. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.29 and a 1 year high of $46.49.

