Cambria Investment Management L.P. Invests $242,000 in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Veritiv by 4,730.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Veritiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Veritiv by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veritiv by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veritiv by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

VRTV opened at $92.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.11 and a 200 day moving average of $62.07. Veritiv Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $98.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on VRTV shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Veritiv Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

