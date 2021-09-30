Cambria Investment Management L.P. Invests $175,000 in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 43.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 21,155 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 1,057.2% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 160,055 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 151.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 20,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,243,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,196,000 after acquiring an additional 92,810 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $12.00 on Thursday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $17.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. Analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYH has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 target price on the stock. Truist reduced their target price on Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

