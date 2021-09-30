Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $286,000 Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SI. Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 82.6% in the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 76,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 34,409 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 267.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $685,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Shares of SI stock opened at $115.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.43. Silvergate Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $187.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ben Reynolds sold 11,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,724.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,381.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $1,047,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,913. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.