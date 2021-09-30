Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $211,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $38.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.49. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

