Cambria Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RFP. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the 2nd quarter worth $10,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,859,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,747,000 after acquiring an additional 339,692 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 454.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 261,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 214,569 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $826,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $956.42 million, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 3.14. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $17.65.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 42.45%.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.