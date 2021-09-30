Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)’s share price rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.34 and last traded at $38.11. Approximately 17,053 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 282,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.46.

CMBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Vertical Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$76.00 price objective on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.44.

The stock has a market cap of $940.57 million, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.60.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.17 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 63.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $776,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $178,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,037 shares in the company, valued at $358,220.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,334,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,339,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 428.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 179,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $967,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

