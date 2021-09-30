Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) rose 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50. Approximately 774 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

The firm has a market cap of $135.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average is $16.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc engages in operating of garden centers. Its products include mosquito control, soils and mulches, pottery, fertilizers, weed control, birding, rain bird drip irrigation, viz glass, lawn decor, chimeneas, and corinthian bells wind chimes. The company was founded by Jim Estill, John Cosby, and John Peters in March 1986 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

