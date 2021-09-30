Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Up to $47.54

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.54, but opened at $48.70. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $46.34, with a volume of 25,146 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 3.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average is $40.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.48 million. As a group, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $42,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

