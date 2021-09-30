California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells $85,140.00 in Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $85,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 791,813 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $34,356,766.07.

On Monday, September 13th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $4,199,000.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 31,556 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $1,237,941.88.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 64,450 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $2,434,276.50.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 367,695 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $13,259,081.70.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $3,384,000.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,445 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $116,544.35.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 109,411 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $3,341,411.94.

On Monday, August 23rd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 8,300 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $251,158.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 9,777 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $294,678.78.

California Resources stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.94. The company had a trading volume of 764,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,975. California Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $44.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 263.47% and a return on equity of 1,765.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRC. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of California Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in California Resources during the second quarter valued at about $3,489,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in California Resources during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources during the first quarter valued at about $8,922,000.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

