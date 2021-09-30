Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Price Target Cut to C$2.30

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) had its price objective dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$2.30 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 296.55% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.75 target price on Calibre Mining and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of CXB traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.58. 22,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,942. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.30 and a 1 year high of C$0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a P/E ratio of -11.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.58.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

