Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.250-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Caleres also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.250 EPS.

Caleres stock traded down $1.72 on Thursday, hitting $22.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,889. Caleres has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $29.36. The firm has a market cap of $872.89 million, a P/E ratio of -38.37 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.13.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.40 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

In other news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,806 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $380,292.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $457,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,025. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caleres stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.90% of Caleres worth $9,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.