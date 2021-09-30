CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CalAmp Corp. is a leading provider of wireless communications products that enable anytime/anywhere access to critical information, data and entertainment content. With comprehensive capabilities ranging from product design and development through volume production, CalAmp delivers cost-effective high quality solutions to a broad array of customers and end markets. CalAmp is the leading supplier of Direct Broadcast Satellite outdoor customer premise equipment to the U.S. satellite television market. The Company also provides wireless data communication solutions for the telemetry and asset tracking markets, private wireless networks, public safety communications and critical infrastructure and process control applications. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CAMP. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

NASDAQ CAMP opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.59. CalAmp has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $14.51.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.91 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CalAmp will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 1,118.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the second quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 245.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 5,641.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in CalAmp by 55,844.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

